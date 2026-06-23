FACTBOX-Fuel shortages and sales restrictions across Russia

Russian regions have begun restricting fuel sales, citing lack of certain gasoline and diesel grades and long queues ​at filling stations as Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries disrupt supply. Following are statements ​from Russian regional authorities and companies on the situation:

CENTRAL RUSSIA Authorities ‌in ​the Tver region said on June 20 that temporary restrictions for individuals were introduced at the Surgutneftegaz and Tatneft gasoline stations due to increased demand.

In the Lipetsk region, including the cities of Lipetsk and Yelets, several filling stations were experiencing shortages of certain grades, Governor ‌Igor Artamonov said on June 20. Tambov Governor Evgeniy Pervyshov imposed restrictions on sales into cans and other containers to curb panic buying, Kommersant reported on June 22.

Authorities in the Vladimir region said on June 21 that "temporary logistical difficulties" had caused queues at gas stations, with sales limited to 30-60 litres per vehicle, regional media reported. Governor Alexander Avdeev urged residents to limit travel ‌and avoid stockpiling fuel. In the Kaluga region, increased demand led to queues at some gas stations, a regional ministry said on June 19. Reserves were in place and ‌volumes were being replenished, ensuring Ai-95 for two weeks and Ai-92 and diesel for three weeks, it said.

In parts of the Tula region, private gasoline stations have run out of certain fuel grades but major networks were not experiencing supply issues, the Kommersant daily reported, citing Governor Dmitry Milyayev. SOUTH AND WESTERN RUSSIA

In the Rostov region, some filling stations were running short of gasoline due to production cuts at major refineries, regional agriculture minister Anna ⁠Kasyanenko said, ​according to local media on June 17. In Makhachkala, ⁠some stations have limited gasoline sales to no more than 20 litres per vehicle, while diesel is limited to 50 litres, local media reported on June 19.

CRIMEA AND SEVASTOPOL Crimea has suspended tourist activities and children's summer camps ⁠until September citing both fuel shortages and security concerns, Governor Sergei Aksyonov said.

Fuel stations in Crimea halted all fuel sales to individuals and businesses from June 21. The city of Sevastopol also restricted fuel ​sales and operations of public transport, cafes and street lights. VOLGA REGION

In Udmurtia, Tatneft stations have capped sales of Ai-95, according to local media. Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov held ⁠a meeting on June 13 after queues formed at some stations. Authorities said temporary limits were introduced to prevent panic buying.

In the Saratov region, Governor Roman Busargin announced a temporary cap of 30 litres per vehicle per refuelling ⁠from ​June 23 to June 30. In the Samara region, sales restrictions have been introduced at filling stations of one of the regional networks, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said on June 15.

SIBERIA The minister of agriculture of the Irkutsk region, Marina Kozharina, said on June 16 that the region was facing a complicated situation with fuel for agricultural needs.

By June 22, Governor Igor ⁠Kobzev said Irkutsk had moved to a manual distribution system prioritising emergency services, public transport, municipal utilities and agriculture. Novosibirsk Governor Andrey Travnikov said on June 23 that restrictions would be ⁠introduced at filling stations.

Omsk Governor Vitaly Khotsenko ⁠said on June 22 that similar measures would be imposed to prevent panic buying and speculation. FAR EAST

In the Amur region, authorities announced sales restrictions at petrol stations to prevent what they described as "artificial hysteria among the population," the Amur.life agency reported on June 22. Khabarovsk Governor Dmitry ‌Demeshin said on June 16 ‌that gasoline sales had been restricted in the Sovetskaya Gavan and Vanino districts due to supply ​shortages.