Europe must rethink medicine pricing or risk losing investments, pharma lobby chief says

Europe Will Need To Rethink How It Values And Pays For Innovative Medicines Or Risk Losing Manufacturing Investments And Clinical Trials

​Europe will ​need to ‌rethink how it ​values and pays for ‌innovative medicines or risk losing manufacturing investments and clinical trials, the ‌head of Europe's pharmaceutical industry lobby ‌said on Tuesday, as governments and drugmakers clash over prices.

Stefan Oelrich, ⁠president ​of ⁠the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and ⁠Associations (EFPIA), said in an interview that ​the industry faced a ⁠new reality as U.S. President Donald Trump's "most-favoured ⁠nation" ​pricing policy seeks to tie some U.S. medicine ⁠prices to those paid in other wealthy ⁠countries, ⁠including in Europe.