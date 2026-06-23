Europe must rethink medicine pricing or risk losing investments, pharma lobby chief says

Europe's pharmaceutical industry faces a potential loss of manufacturing investments and clinical trials if it doesn't rethink its approach to valuing and paying for innovative medicines.

Reuters | Europe Will Need To Rethink How It Values And Pays For Innovative Medicines Or Risk Losing Manufacturing Investments And Clinical Trials | Updated: 23-06-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 17:51 IST
Europe must rethink medicine pricing or risk losing investments, pharma lobby chief says
  • Country:
  • Europe

​Europe will ​need to ‌rethink how it ​values and pays for ‌innovative medicines or risk losing manufacturing investments and clinical trials, the ‌head of Europe's pharmaceutical industry lobby ‌said on Tuesday, as governments and drugmakers clash over prices.

Stefan Oelrich, ⁠president ​of ⁠the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and ⁠Associations (EFPIA), said in an interview that ​the industry faced a ⁠new reality as U.S. President Donald Trump's "most-favoured ⁠nation" ​pricing policy seeks to tie some U.S. medicine ⁠prices to those paid in other wealthy ⁠countries, ⁠including in Europe.

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