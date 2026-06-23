Europe must rethink medicine pricing or risk losing investments, pharma lobby chief says
Europe's pharmaceutical industry faces a potential loss of manufacturing investments and clinical trials if it doesn't rethink its approach to valuing and paying for innovative medicines.
- Country:
- Europe
Europe will need to rethink how it values and pays for innovative medicines or risk losing manufacturing investments and clinical trials, the head of Europe's pharmaceutical industry lobby said on Tuesday, as governments and drugmakers clash over prices.
Stefan Oelrich, president of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), said in an interview that the industry faced a new reality as U.S. President Donald Trump's "most-favoured nation" pricing policy seeks to tie some U.S. medicine prices to those paid in other wealthy countries, including in Europe.
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