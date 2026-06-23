AFC Wins Record 13 Awards for Africa Infrastructure Deals

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has secured a record 13 honours at the EMEA Finance Awards, earning recognition for financing projects that support energy security, transport connectivity, industrial development and capital mobilisation across Africa.

The awards highlighted several high-profile transactions backed by AFC, including financing for the Dangote Refinery in Nigeria, regarded as the world's largest single-train refining complex. The project is seen as a major contribution to strengthening Africa's energy independence and reducing reliance on imported petroleum products. Other recognised projects included the Kano-Maradi railway linking Nigeria and Niger, the expansion of the Cabeolica wind farm and battery storage project in Cape Verde, Nigeria LNG financing facilities and Côte d'Ivoire's large-scale road development programme.

The recognition also extended to AFC's innovative fundraising activities in international capital markets, reflecting growing investor confidence in the institution and its long-term development strategy.

Capital Markets Innovation Earns Global Recognition

AFC received several awards for its funding and treasury operations, including recognition for its debut sustainability-linked loan, a US$500 million perpetual hybrid bond and Angola's first Samurai bond issuance, which was guaranteed by the corporation. The organisation was also named Best Borrower in EMEA, highlighting its ability to access global capital markets and attract investment for African development projects.

Industry observers noted that AFC's diversified funding model has enabled it to support large-scale infrastructure investments while maintaining strong relationships with international investors. The corporation's US$1.5 billion syndicated loan, US$400 million Commodity Murabaha facility and sustainability-linked financing initiatives were among the transactions recognised during the awards programme.

Long-Term Investment Seen as Key to Africa's Growth

AFC President and Chief Executive Officer Samaila Zubairu said the awards reflect the impact of aligning investment capital with strategic infrastructure and industrial development priorities across the continent. He said sustainable prosperity depends on deliberate efforts to build infrastructure, strengthen industries, create jobs and retain greater economic value within African economies.

According to Zubairu, the awards acknowledge the work of AFC, its partners and investors in supporting projects that improve competitiveness, enhance economic sovereignty and create opportunities for long-term growth. Among the project finance awards received were honours for the Dangote Petroleum Refinery financing package, Côte d'Ivoire's 540-kilometre road development project, Nigeria LNG's cleaner energy financing programme, Sierra Leone's Baomahun gold mine project, a gas-fired power plant in Senegal, the Kano-Maradi railway and the Cabeolica wind and battery storage expansion project.

The recognition underscores AFC's growing role as one of Africa's leading infrastructure financiers, supporting projects designed to drive industrialisation, improve connectivity and strengthen economic resilience across the continent.