PM Modi Highlights ‘Nation First’ Vision at Republic Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the principle of "Nation First" has been the driving force behind India's transformation into a trusted global power, while addressing the Republic Summit in New Delhi.

Speaking on the theme "Great Power India: Nation First", the Prime Minister said the country's progress over the past decade has been shaped by a collective commitment to national development. He noted that India has emerged not only as one of the world's fastest-growing economies but also as a reliable partner on the global stage.

Referring to his recent participation in the G7 Summit, Modi said world leaders recognise India's consistency, stability and commitment to serving the larger global good. He added that decisions being taken today are laying the foundation for India's growth over the coming centuries.

Development reaches regions once affected by conflict

The Prime Minister highlighted several flagship programmes, including Swachh Bharat, Make in India and the promotion of local products, saying their success was made possible because citizens embraced a nation-first approach.

He pointed to significant progress in tribal and Left Wing Extremism-affected regions, where development initiatives have expanded rapidly over the past decade. According to Modi, more than 12,000 kilometres of roads, over 9,500 mobile towers, banking facilities and communication networks have been established in these areas.

The Prime Minister said regions once associated with violence are now witnessing new opportunities and rising aspirations. He cited the growing popularity of the Bastar Olympics as an example of how young people are increasingly focusing on sports, education and development.

Modi also spoke about the Aspirational Districts and Aspirational Blocks Programme, which he said has helped transform some of the country's most underdeveloped regions by improving access to services and creating new opportunities for local communities.

Focus on middle class, infrastructure and future opportunities

Highlighting economic and social changes, the Prime Minister said nearly 25 crore people have moved out of poverty in recent years, contributing to the rise of a growing neo-middle class. He described poverty reduction as both a social objective and an economic growth driver. He said the government has focused on improving the quality of life for middle-class families through housing, infrastructure, healthcare and tax reforms. Initiatives such as the SWAMIH Fund have helped complete stalled housing projects, while digital tax systems and faceless assessments have simplified compliance for taxpayers.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the expansion of metro rail networks, highways, airports and modern train services, including Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains, which have improved connectivity across the country. Looking ahead, Modi said India is entering a period of immense opportunity driven by innovation, technology and entrepreneurship. He called on young people, startups and innovators to take advantage of emerging global opportunities and contribute to the country's development journey. Concluding his address, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the aspirations and collective efforts of 1.4 billion Indians will help realise the vision of a developed India, or Viksit Bharat, in the years ahead.