German railway operator stops trains citing nationwide IT malfunction
A nationwide malfunction of Germany's digital railway radio system has caused all trains to be held at stations, with technicians working to resolve the issue.
- Country:
- Germany
Trains across Germany were stopped late on Tuesday due to a nationwide malfunction of the digital railway radio system, operator Deutsche Bahn said in a statement. "All trains are currently being held at stations," Deutsche Bahn said, citing an outage affecting the so-called Global System for Mobile Communication for Railways.
"Our technicians are working flat out to resolve the issue." No further details were available.