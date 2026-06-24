German railway operator stops trains citing nationwide IT malfunction

Trains Across Germany Were Stopped Late On Tuesday Due To A Nationwide Malfunction Of The Digital Railway Radio System

​Trains across ‌Germany were stopped ​late on Tuesday ‌due to a nationwide malfunction of the digital railway ‌radio system, operator ‌Deutsche Bahn said in a statement. "All trains are ⁠currently ​being ⁠held at stations," Deutsche Bahn said, ⁠citing an outage ​affecting the so-called Global System ⁠for Mobile Communication for ⁠Railways.

"Our ​technicians are working flat out ⁠to resolve the issue." No ⁠further ⁠details were available.