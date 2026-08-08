Drone Strikes Ignite Fires in Russian Oil Refineries

Fires broke out at the Ilsky and Syzran oil refineries in Russia due to debris from Ukrainian drone attacks, according to local authorities. Part of a strategic effort by Ukraine to undermine Russia's military resources, these airstrikes have targeted key energy infrastructures. Russia claimed the destruction of 397 drones overnight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 14:57 IST
Drone Strikes Ignite Fires in Russian Oil Refineries
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  • Russia

A fire at the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region was extinguished Saturday, with local authorities attributing the blaze to debris from a Ukrainian drone. This attack, alongside others, underscores the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine's military reported striking both the Ilsky and Syzran oil refineries overnight. The resulting fires underscore a broader campaign aimed at dismantling Russia's energy infrastructure, depleting resources critical to its military operations.

Russia's Defence Ministry asserted its air defenses neutralized 397 Ukrainian drones over various regions. These claims have yet to be independently verified. The Ilsky refinery processes over 6 million metric tons of oil yearly, while Syzran's capacity is 8.5 million tons annually.

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