Hawaii's Democratic Showdown: Age vs. Ideology

The ideological divide roiling U.S. Democratic politics is set to move to Hawaii on Saturday. Voters are set to decide whether to nominate seasoned lawmaker U.S. Representative Ed Case, 73, for another term or opt for a younger, left-wing candidate, state senator Jarrett Keohokalole, 43.

Keohokalole challenges Case for being too aligned with corporate interests while advocating for expanded government healthcare and revised international aid policies. His campaign resonates with those who perceive long-time incumbents as out of touch. The election, however, isn't expected to affect Democratic control of the Honolulu-based district.

Case argues his re-election is crucial for attracting federal funding to Hawaii. Having served since 2019 and again from 2002 to 2007, his seniority on a key committee is a focal point of his campaign. While progressive forces rally behind Keohokalole, Case could garner support from independents and Republicans, who participate in Hawaii's open primaries.