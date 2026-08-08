Drone Incursions Stir NATO Security Debate in Germany

German authorities are on high alert after two drones were seen hovering over a military base in western Germany, just two days following the discovery of an explosive-laden drone near Leipzig/Halle Airport in the east, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The sighting occurred at around 10 p.m. on Thursday at a base in Mechernich, North Rhine-Westphalia. It prompted military police to act swiftly, passing the investigation to the local Euskirchen police. Media reports suggest the Mechernich base contains a high-security storage facility for military equipment essential for U.S. air defense systems.

The incidents have renewed fears over NATO airspace security, with some German lawmakers suggesting possible Russian involvement. However, German officials have refrained from publicly blaming any foreign power. In response, the Russian embassy in Berlin labeled the Leipzig drone event as a baseless provocation.