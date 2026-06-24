German railway operator stops trains citing nationwide IT disruption

Trains Across Germany Were Stopped Late On Tuesday Due To A Nationwide Disruption Of The Digital Railway Radio System

Trains across Germany ‌were stopped late on Tuesday due to a nationwide disruption of the digital ‌railway radio system, operator Deutsche ‌Bahn said in a statement.

"All trains are currently being held at stations," ⁠Deutsche Bahn ​said, ⁠citing an outage affecting the so-called ⁠Global System for Mobile Communication for ​Railways. The GSM-R is the main ⁠communication tool between train driver and traffic ⁠control ​centers.

"Our technicians are working flat out to resolve ⁠the issue," Deutsche Bahn said. No further details ⁠were ⁠available.