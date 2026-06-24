German railway operator stops trains citing nationwide IT disruption
A nationwide disruption of Germany's digital railway radio system, GSM-R, has halted all trains across the country, with technicians working to resolve the issue.
- Country:
- Germany
Trains across Germany were stopped late on Tuesday due to a nationwide disruption of the digital railway radio system, operator Deutsche Bahn said in a statement.
"All trains are currently being held at stations," Deutsche Bahn said, citing an outage affecting the so-called Global System for Mobile Communication for Railways. The GSM-R is the main communication tool between train driver and traffic control centers.
"Our technicians are working flat out to resolve the issue," Deutsche Bahn said. No further details were available.