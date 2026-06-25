Asian Equities Soar Amid AI Rally: Promises and Perils from Micron and Qualcomm

Asian equities experienced a significant surge driven by positive earnings forecasts from tech firms Micron and Qualcomm, mitigating some concerns about the AI-driven stock rally. Despite excitement over AI stocks, analysts caution against sustained enthusiasm due to valuation concerns. Additionally, oil prices dipped as tankers exited the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asian Equities Surged On Thursday After Strong Earnings And Forecasts From Chip Giants Micron And Qualcomm Helped Alleviate Some Concerns Over The Redhot Ai Rally That Has Pushed Global Stocks To Record Highs Techheavy Markets In Japan And South Korea Rose Sharply After Micron Said Its Customers Had Committed Billion For Its Memory Chips | Updated: 25-06-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 10:34 IST
Asian Equities Soar Amid AI Rally: Promises and Perils from Micron and Qualcomm
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Asian equities experienced a notable boost on Thursday, following impressive earnings and forecasts from microchip giants Micron and Qualcomm. This development alleviated some apprehensions regarding the intense AI rally that has propelled global stocks to unprecedented highs.

Tech-oriented markets in Japan and South Korea saw significant increases, with Micron disclosing $22 billion in commitments from its customers for memory chips, while Qualcomm projected $15 billion in sales for its data center business by 2029. Japan's Nikkei index climbed over 4%, South Korea's KOSPI rose 5.5%, and Taiwan's stocks increased by 0.9%.

However, skepticism remains among analysts about the longevity of the AI stock surge, given persistent valuation concerns. Meanwhile, easing oil prices, influenced by the clearance of tankers from the Strait of Hormuz, may alleviate some inflationary pressures but continue to pressure the U.S. Federal Reserve to consider rate hikes.

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