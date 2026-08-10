Cargo Traffic in Jeopardy as Rhine River Levels Plummet

Transport on the Rhine River is under significant threat this week as water levels dip dangerously low, potentially halting cargo movement and dividing this vital waterway into two segments, according to the federal association of German inland shipping (BDB).

BDB managing director Jens Schwanen highlighted to the Rheinische Post newspaper that the water at Germany's Kaub gauging station is set to drop to unprecedented levels, largely because of a lack of rainfall. Kaub, located south of Koblenz, is known for being one of the shallowest sections of the Middle Rhine, posing a severe challenge for navigation.

Jens Schwanen noted that, under these conditions, commercial shipping, as well as leisure and cruise trips, would no longer be viable. However, shipping activities would persist in ports like Amsterdam and Rotterdam, and through various connecting rivers and canals.