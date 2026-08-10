Legendary NBA Figure Don Nelson Passes at 86

Don Nelson, celebrated Hall of Famer and transformative figure in NBA history, has passed away at the age of 86. Known for his profound impact as both a player and coach, Nelson's family confirmed his passing on Sunday.

Throughout his illustrious career, Nelson won five NBA championships with the Boston Celtics and was renowned for his coaching prowess, securing 1,335 wins across several teams including the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors. He was honored with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction in 2012.

Despite never clinching a championship as a coach, Nelson's strategic innovations and leadership were widely acknowledged. Tributes from NBA's top figures, including Commissioner Adam Silver, highlighted his unique contributions and lasting legacy in the sport.