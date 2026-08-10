Will Scharf Ascends to White House Counsel

Will Scharf has been named the next White House counsel and assistant to the president, transitioning from his current role as staff secretary. President Trump confirmed Scharf's appointment, highlighting his effective management of the Oval Office's administrative work as a key factor in this decision.

Scharf also played a pivotal role in the National Capital Planning Commission, which gave a green light to the president's White House ballroom project. His leadership there was a significant achievement.

This change comes as David Warrington, the existing White House counsel, leaves to join the private sector. Warrington has previously served as a personal lawyer and counsel for Trump's 2024 campaign.