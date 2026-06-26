Lufthansa Grounds Report: A Soaring Misunderstanding

Lufthansa On Friday Rejected A Spiegel Magazine Report That Up To Of Its Jets Could Be Grounded Due To Jet Fuel Shortages

Lufthansa has firmly denied allegations published by Spiegel magazine suggesting that fuel shortages could ground up to 40 of its jets. The company clarified that the report was based on an old recording of a past event.

The German airline emphasized that the information was not current and does not reflect the present state of operations. Lufthansa assured its stakeholders and passengers that its flights are operating as scheduled without any interruptions caused by fuel shortages.

This clarification reassures travelers amidst growing concerns about operational disruptions in the aviation sector, affirming Lufthansa's commitment to maintaining reliable service.