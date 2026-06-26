South Africa Speeds Up Repatriation of Undocumented Migrants

South Africa says it is making significant progress in the deportation and voluntary repatriation of undocumented foreign nationals as part of the government's new comprehensive migration management strategy. Authorities have intensified enforcement operations, expanded verification centres and strengthened cooperation with neighbouring countries to manage migration through lawful, coordinated and constitutionally compliant processes.

Speaking at a media briefing, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development and Chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration, Mmamoloko Kubayi, said the latest measures form part of the five-point Comprehensive Approach for Migration Management announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this month. The strategy seeks to improve border management, enforce immigration laws and ensure that repatriation processes are carried out in a safe, orderly and humane manner.

Thousands Processed Through Voluntary Repatriation

Kubayi said several African countries, including Malawi, Ghana, Nigeria, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo, have agreed to voluntarily repatriate their nationals from South Africa. She explained that while South Africa continues to enforce immigration laws through deportations, countries requesting voluntary repatriation take primary responsibility for transport costs and logistical arrangements. The role of the South African government is mainly to verify identities and issue the necessary legal orders allowing individuals to leave the country.

The Minister said the humanitarian situation involving Malawian nationals in areas such as Sherwood, Durban Drive-In and eMsunduzi in KwaZulu-Natal had become increasingly difficult because of the large number of people requiring assistance. As of 25 June 2026, government had processed 15,162 Malawian nationals for deportation and voluntary repatriation, while additional individuals continue to undergo identity verification at temporary processing centres across the country.

To speed up the process, government has extended the jurisdiction of the Musina Refugee Reception Office in Limpopo so that it can also conduct verification procedures. Authorities have activated logistical arrangements in Musina and are working with organisations including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Red Cross, Future Families, Musina Legal Advice Office, the Outreach Foundation, Save the Children, and the Consul General of Malawi to support repatriation efforts.

New Processing Centre Improves Border Operations

Government has also established a Temporary Repatriation Processing Centre (TRPC) outside Musina to strengthen operational capacity and reduce pressure on existing facilities. According to Kubayi, the new centre is expected to accelerate the processing and verification of undocumented foreign nationals, improve the movement of repatriation cases through the Beitbridge Port of Entry, and reduce reliance on the Lindela Repatriation Centre by providing a decentralised processing facility closer to the border. Officials believe the additional facility will improve compliance with legal timeframes while increasing the overall efficiency of deportation and repatriation operations during periods of high demand.

The Minister confirmed that the temporary repatriation centre currently operating in eThekwini will be closed once logistical arrangements are complete and all Malawian nationals have been transferred to the Musina facility. Government also highlighted several recent enforcement achievements. During the week of 15 June 2026 alone, authorities arrested 5,056 suspects for alleged violations of immigration laws. At the Beitbridge border, 8,230 people have already been processed, while multidisciplinary enforcement operations resulted in 35 arrests, including two employers accused of hiring undocumented foreign nationals.

Government Calls for Compliance and Regional Cooperation

Kubayi said the Border Management Authority (BMA) continues to work closely with the South African Police Service (SAPS), the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and other law enforcement agencies to strengthen security at land, air and sea ports of entry. Static checkpoints and roadblocks remain in place along key transport corridors leading to major border crossings, particularly at Beitbridge, where authorities continue monitoring the movement of people and goods.

While emphasising the need for firm immigration enforcement, Kubayi acknowledged that migration remains a complex issue requiring balanced solutions. She said government's response will remain firmly rooted in the Constitution, the rule of law and cooperation with neighbouring African countries.

The Minister stressed that government will not tolerate attempts to bypass immigration laws, nor will it allow acts of vigilantism, intimidation or violence against any community. She urged undocumented foreign nationals to comply with South African immigration legislation and called on employers to stop hiring individuals who do not possess the necessary legal documentation to work in the country.

Kubayi also thanked partner countries for assisting with the voluntary repatriation of their citizens and expressed appreciation to South Africans for their patience and cooperation as government continues implementing measures to restore stability in affected communities.