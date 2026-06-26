Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

A new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report warns that Mongolia has a rare opportunity to become one of the world's leading suppliers of critical minerals needed for the clean energy transition, but success will depend on policy reforms rather than geology alone. The study, supported by analysis from institutions including the International Energy Agency (IEA), International Finance Corporation (IFC), International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), and the World Bank, argues that governments, development partners and private investors must work together to build a climate-smart, transparent and competitive mining sector. As global demand for minerals such as lithium, copper, graphite and rare earth elements accelerates, Mongolia has the potential to diversify its economy, attract billions of dollars in investment and become an important link in global clean energy supply chains.

Global Demand Creates a Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity

The report highlights that the transition to electric vehicles, renewable energy and battery storage is driving an unprecedented rise in demand for critical minerals. By 2050, global lithium demand is expected to increase more than 13 times, while demand for copper could rise by 250%, graphite by 500%, and platinum group metals by between 1,560% and 6,650%. At the same time, developing a new mine often takes 10 to 15 years, meaning future supply is unlikely to keep pace with demand.

For Mongolia, this presents a major economic opportunity. Mining already contributes 27% of GDP, attracts 76% of foreign direct investment (FDI) and generates 90% of export earnings. However, exports remain concentrated in copper (37%) and coal (35%), with most minerals shipped overseas as raw materials instead of being processed domestically. The report says moving beyond raw mineral exports could increase national income, create skilled jobs and reduce dependence on a single export market.

Policy Reforms Will Decide Investment Success

ADB argues that the biggest challenge facing Mongolia is no longer its mineral resources but the investment climate. International buyers and financiers increasingly prefer countries that offer predictable regulations, transparent governance and strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

The report points to frequent changes in mining laws, complex tax structures, uncertain licensing rules and discretionary government intervention as major obstacles to long-term investment. These risks increase financing costs and discourage companies from planning projects that require decades of operation.

Financing remains another major concern. Mongolia's public debt stands at around 37.5% of GDP, limiting the government's ability to finance large infrastructure projects. The report estimates that developing early-stage critical mineral projects between 2025 and 2035 will require US$8 billion to US$10 billion in foreign investment, compared with current annual FDI inflows of only about US$1 billion.

For policymakers, the message is clear: regulatory certainty, simplified taxation, transparent licensing systems and stable fiscal policies will be more important than offering generous incentives. Strong governance will also help Mongolia comply with new international regulations, including the European Union's battery supply chain requirements, which demand complete traceability of critical minerals.

Development Partners Have a Bigger Role Beyond Finance

The report identifies significant opportunities for multilateral development banks and international partners to support Mongolia's transformation. Beyond providing financing, development institutions can help strengthen geological mapping, digital data systems, ESG implementation, workforce development and institutional capacity.

ADB estimates that expanding modern geological surveys alone could require US$700 million to US$1.1 billion over the next decade. Better geological information would reduce investment risk and encourage exploration, while technical assistance could improve environmental monitoring and community engagement.

Infrastructure investment is equally important. Transport costs currently account for around 30% of the delivered value of traded goods, making Mongolian exports less competitive. Limited railway connections, power shortages, water scarcity and weak logistics networks continue to slow mining development.

The report recommends creating integrated critical mineral corridors that combine transport infrastructure, renewable energy, mineral processing facilities and export logistics. Such coordinated investments would lower production costs while encouraging industrial diversification instead of simply expanding raw material exports.

Private Sector Must Focus on ESG and Value Addition

The report says private investors have significant opportunities if Mongolia successfully reforms its mining sector. Besides expanding mining operations, companies can invest in renewable energy, mineral processing, logistics, engineering services and digital technologies.

Rather than trying to build complete manufacturing industries, ADB recommends focusing on competitive niche processing opportunities such as copper cathodes, high-purity fluorspar, rare earth products, tungsten compounds and battery materials, allowing Mongolia to capture greater value before export.

The report also highlights Mongolia's exceptional renewable energy potential, estimating around 1,100 gigawatts of wind capacity and 2,200 gigawatts of solar capacity. Clean energy could power future mining operations, helping companies reduce emissions while meeting the sustainability requirements of international customers.

However, commercial success will increasingly depend on responsible mining practices. Investors and global buyers now assess water management, biodiversity protection, community consultation and ESG performance alongside production costs. Mining projects that fail to meet these standards could struggle to secure financing, export contracts and long-term buyers.

The report concludes that Mongolia has the natural resources needed to become a globally trusted supplier of critical minerals, but achieving that goal requires coordinated action. For governments, the priority is stable policies and transparent regulation. For development partners, it is supporting institutional reforms, infrastructure and technical capacity. For the private sector, it is investing in sustainable mining, renewable energy and value-added processing. If these reforms move forward together, Mongolia could transform its mineral wealth into long-term economic growth while becoming a strategic partner in the global clean energy transition.