Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

Amazon has announced an additional US$13 billion investment to expand AI and cloud infrastructure in India, taking its planned investment in the country to US$48 billion between 2026 and 2030. The commitment marks a deeper shift in how the company sees one of its most important international markets.

The investment will expand AWS data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad, giving startups, enterprises and government organisations access to custom AI chips, managed AI services, cloud technologies and developer tools. For Amazon, this is not just a technology upgrade, but a move to place AWS more firmly at the centre of India's next phase of digital growth.

As businesses and governments adopt AI, demand is rising for the computing infrastructure that can support data-heavy services, automation, digital platforms and software development. Cloud capacity is now becoming the foundation on which companies build AI products, manage data and serve customers at scale.

From Server Farms to Street Deliveries: A Two-Layer Strategy

Amazon is also expanding the operations network behind its e-commerce and quick commerce business in India. The company plans to launch more than 20 new fulfilment centres and over 100 new last-mile delivery stations this year alone, with a focus on faster deliveries nationwide, especially in tier 3 and tier 4 cities.

Amazon's India strategy now has two connected layers:

Digital infrastructure: cloud, AI tools and developer services

Physical infrastructure: warehouses, delivery stations and logistics systems that move goods across the country

The two parts serve different customers, but they reinforce the same ambition. AWS targets startups, enterprises and public-sector users that need digital capacity. Ecommerce and quick commerce target consumers, sellers and delivery networks in a market where speed and reach are increasingly important.

Smaller cities are key to this strategy. Expanding fulfilment and last-mile capacity beyond major urban centres could help Amazon serve more customers, support more sellers and deepen its presence in markets where online commerce is still expanding, but the impact will depend on execution, costs, demand and the reliability of delivery operations at scale.

Jobs, exports and small businesses

Amazon is presenting the investment as an economic development story as much as a corporate expansion plan. The company says its cumulative investments in India from 2010 to 2030 now stand at more than US$88 billion. It also says it has digitised 12 million small businesses, enabled more than US$20 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports, supported 2.8 million jobs and trained more than 10 million Indians on cloud skills.

The figures show how the company wants its expansion to be understood: not simply as foreign investment, but as a platform for small business growth, exports, employment and digital skills.

Through 2030, Amazon says it will focus on AI-led digitisation, export growth and job creation. Its stated commitments include supporting 3.8 million jobs, reaching US$80 billion in cumulative exports, enabling AI benefits for 15 million small businesses and providing AI education for 4 million government school students.

The small business angle is especially important. If AI tools and e-commerce access become more widely available, smaller firms could gain new ways to reach customers, manage operations and sell beyond local markets. But access will not be automatic. Small businesses will need affordability, training, trust, logistics support and practical tools that fit their needs.

The export target also raises a key question: whether digital marketplaces can help more Indian sellers reach international buyers in a sustained way. Amazon's claim of enabling ecommerce exports is significant, but the long-term impact will depend on seller participation, product competitiveness, compliance support and global demand.

Big Money, Bigger Questions: Who Really Benefits?

Startups may benefit from greater access to AWS infrastructure, AI services and developer tools and enterprises may gain additional cloud capacity for digital transformation. Government organisations may use secure and reliable cloud technologies if procurement, compliance and data requirements are met. Small businesses could benefit from digitisation, ecommerce exports and AI tools, depending on access, affordability and training. Consumers, particularly in smaller cities, may see faster deliveries if the logistics expansion performs as planned.

Workers and delivery associates are another major stakeholder group. New fulfilment centres and last-mile stations could create employment and contracting opportunities, while the recently announced Sammaan programme may provide additional support for delivery associates.

A larger Amazon presence in cloud, ecommerce, logistics, AI and exports could intensify competition and attract closer attention from regulators, competitors and labour groups. Data centre expansion may also bring questions around power use, infrastructure needs and local approvals.

Overall, Amazon's new commitment is a multi-layered bet that combines AI infrastructure, cloud services, ecommerce logistics, small business digitisation and workforce initiatives