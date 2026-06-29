Gen Z's Financial Paradox: Wealthy Yet Vulnerable

In a revealing study, Bajaj Capital highlights an intriguing financial paradox within Generation Z. While approximately 51% of them are actively investing in mutual funds and SIPs, there's a significant delay in adopting independent insurance, largely due to reliance on parental coverage. This hesitation in transitioning to personal protection leaves many Gen Z individuals vulnerable, despite high engagement in financial markets.

The report paints a worrying picture: 65% of Gen Z are just one health crisis away from severe financial instability, underscoring the fragility of their financial positions. Although their investment portfolios may seem impressive, their lack of personal insurance could derail their progress entirely if faced with significant health-related expenses.

Venkatesh Naidu, CEO of Bajaj Capital Insurance Broking Ltd, emphasized the need for better insurance adoption, noting that while young adults aggressively save and invest, they do so without sufficiently protecting against potential risks. He points out a confidence and autonomy crisis rather than a lack of knowledge, indicating that Gen Z's approach to insurance needs urgent reform to match their investment savvy.