Gen Z's Financial Paradox: Wealthy Yet Vulnerable

A report reveals that over half of Gen Z are proactive investors but delay personal insurance due to reliance on parental coverage. Despite savvy investment strategies, 65% face financial instability from health crises. The need for better insurance adoption is crucial to securing their financial future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 14:26 IST
Gen Z's Financial Paradox: Wealthy Yet Vulnerable
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a revealing study, Bajaj Capital highlights an intriguing financial paradox within Generation Z. While approximately 51% of them are actively investing in mutual funds and SIPs, there's a significant delay in adopting independent insurance, largely due to reliance on parental coverage. This hesitation in transitioning to personal protection leaves many Gen Z individuals vulnerable, despite high engagement in financial markets.

The report paints a worrying picture: 65% of Gen Z are just one health crisis away from severe financial instability, underscoring the fragility of their financial positions. Although their investment portfolios may seem impressive, their lack of personal insurance could derail their progress entirely if faced with significant health-related expenses.

Venkatesh Naidu, CEO of Bajaj Capital Insurance Broking Ltd, emphasized the need for better insurance adoption, noting that while young adults aggressively save and invest, they do so without sufficiently protecting against potential risks. He points out a confidence and autonomy crisis rather than a lack of knowledge, indicating that Gen Z's approach to insurance needs urgent reform to match their investment savvy.

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