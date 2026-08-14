New Zealand Football Seeks Transparency in FIFA Leadership
New Zealand Football has retracted its endorsement for FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s re-election. This decision comes amid controversy over FIFA's plans to introduce private equity into the World Cup. NZF has also requested an independent review of the FIFA Forward Enterprise scheme’s development process.
- Country:
- New Zealand
New Zealand Football has announced its withdrawal of support for Gianni Infantino's candidacy as FIFA President at the upcoming 2027 FIFA Congress. This move marks a significant stance taken by NZF against the current FIFA leadership.
The decision follows recent controversies, including FIFA's abandoned proposal to integrate private equity into the World Cup, raising transparency concerns among member organizations and stakeholders.
In a statement issued on Friday, NZF also called for an independent review of the steps involved in developing the FIFA Forward Enterprise scheme, underscoring the need for accountability in FIFA's governance practices.
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