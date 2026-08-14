Kushner's Diplomatic Mission: Untangling the Gaza Gordian Knot

Jared Kushner, U.S. President Trump's envoy, is expected to visit Israel for talks on the Gaza crisis. The visit aims to advance a 20-point plan for Gaza's stabilization proposed by Trump in 2025. However, the plan faces opposition from Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and demands cooperation from multiple stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 06:15 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 06:15 IST
Kushner's Diplomatic Mission: Untangling the Gaza Gordian Knot
  • Country:
  • United States

Jared Kushner, the U.S. President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, is reportedly planning a visit to Israel for negotiations centered on the fragile situation in Gaza. According to sources, discussions will include Egyptian, Qatari, and Turkish mediators as part of a diplomatic effort to ease tensions.

The primary objective of Kushner’s visit is to guide the implementation of a 20-point plan for Gaza’s stabilization. This plan, unveiled by Trump in 2025, outlines a phased strategy for the disarmament of Hamas and other militant groups, proposing a withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza in conjunction with international cooperation to maintain security.

Despite these efforts, the plan has encountered significant resistance, notably from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing an imminent election. Meanwhile, repeated breaches of the Gaza ceasefire have led to substantial casualties and a humanitarian crisis, adding further complexity to achieving a sustainable resolution.

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