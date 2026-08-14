Iga Swiatek Triumphs at Canadian Open

Iga Swiatek secured her first title of the season with a victory over Elena Rybakina at the Canadian Open. The win boosts Swiatek's confidence ahead of the U.S. Open. Rybakina struggled with errors, allowing Swiatek to dominate. The win pushes Swiatek back into the top five rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 05:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 05:38 IST
Iga Swiatek Triumphs at Canadian Open
Iga Swiatek
  • Country:
  • Canada

Iga Swiatek achieved a remarkable victory at the Canadian Open, defeating Elena Rybakina 6-2, 6-3, in the final to claim her first title of the season. The win provides a significant confidence boost as Swiatek prepares for the upcoming U.S. Open.

Swiatek showcased her superior performance, particularly as Rybakina grappled with consistency issues, committing twelve unforced errors in the opening set alone. Despite a formidable fight, Rybakina was unable to effectively utilize her serve, hitting just one ace throughout the match. Swiatek capitalized on Rybakina’s errors, breaking her opponent multiple times.

With this victory, Swiatek, now 25, rises back into the top five of the world rankings. As the Toronto crowd chanted her name with Polish flags in support, Swiatek not only ended her title drought but also set a strong foundation for her approach to New York.

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