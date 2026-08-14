Global Data Breach: Cl0p Hackers Strike Again

A notorious hacking collective has reportedly breached around 50 companies, including industry giants Philips and Shell, as announced on its website. By exploiting software vulnerabilities, the group allegedly stole massive data volumes.

Philips, among the reported targets, confirmed a cyber attack attempt though claimed no customer data was affected. Similarly, Shell acknowledged a potential incident, as they collaborate with cybersecurity teams for investigation. Fiserv, although aware of the claims, found no evidence of compromised data through its internal reviews.

Once aware of the allegations, GE launched their cyber response protocols to assess the situation. Boston-based PTC, whose software vulnerabilities are reportedly exploited by the hackers, has been unresponsive to inquiries. Experts describe the group as 'professional data extortionists' targeting overlooked zero-day vulnerabilities in critical software rather than specific companies.