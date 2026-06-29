Samsung and SK Hynix's $583 Billion Bet on Semiconductor Future

Samsung and SK Hynix, South Korea's leading chip makers, are set to invest almost $583 billion in two new semiconductor fabrication facilities, according to the Korea Herald. Announced during a Presidential briefing, these sites will feature four memory fabs and cutting-edge packaging plants located across the country.

This substantial investment comes in response to a worldwide memory chip shortage, which Morgan Stanley has termed 'chipflation.' The firm noted a six-fold increase in memory chip prices over the past year due to the surging demand from AI data centers. As a result, tech giant Apple has already upped the prices of its MacBooks and iPads, citing the unavoidable cost implications of the chip crisis.

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan emphasized that South Korea must diversify its semiconductor industry, moving beyond its current capital-region dependency. He highlighted these new ventures as crucial to ensuring the country remains competitive in the AI era. The government has committed to fully supporting this expansion via its 3S+1F strategy, which focuses on speed, strongholds, spearheads, and comprehensive governmental backing.

As global demand for high-bandwidth memory chips rises, driven by tech giants like Amazon and Google, Samsung and SK Hynix have capitalized on the booming AI market. Despite their successes, shares of these companies recently dipped, reflecting broader market trends.

Investor confidence in semiconductor stocks remains high, with SK Hynix, Samsung, and Micron reaching new heights in valuation. However, analysts warn of potential overvaluation amid escalating AI-related costs.