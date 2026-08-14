UK Kashmiri Diaspora Amplifies PoJK Protest for Rights and Justice

In a show of solidarity, the Kashmiri diaspora in the UK has maintained its protest outside the Pakistan Consulate in Bradford, supporting the citizens of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK). The protesters are voicing their concerns over reports of violence, civilian casualties, and the alleged disruption of essential supplies such as food and medicine.

The demonstrators have condemned the treatment of civilians and demanded immediate lifting of restrictions affecting fundamental necessities. They have called on authorities to ensure the safety of women, children, and the civilian population at large.

Zia Ahmed, representing the British Kashmiri diaspora, emphasized the need for international intervention by the UN to address the human rights issues in PoJK. Speaking at the August 13 protest, Ahmed insisted on dialogue and a peaceful resolution, urging global attention to guarantee the Kashmiri people's human, democratic, and political rights.