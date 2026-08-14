Shaina NC Criticizes Opposition for Disruptive Politics in Parliament

Shiv Sena representative Shaina NC has launched a sharp criticism at the opposition, accusing them of indulging in "disruptive politics" that hampers the functioning of Parliament. Speaking to ANI, she highlighted the significant discrepancy between allocated and utilized parliamentary time, noting that taxpayers are observing these developments.

According to Shaina, only 29 percent of the Lok Sabha's scheduled time and 34 percent of Rajya Sabha's time were effectively utilized this session, with 120 hours planned but only 37 hours of discussion taking place. Although crucial legislative measures such as the Online Gaming Bill and Mines Amendment Bill were passed, many proposed legislations lacked sufficient debate.

Shaina demanded accountability from opposition leaders, particularly targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning their approach to parliamentary proceedings. Her statements come amid persistent disputes between the government and opposition regarding legislative interruptions, emphasizing the need for discussions on national issues to occur within parliamentary walls rather than outside.