Shaina NC Criticizes Opposition for Disruptive Politics in Parliament

Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC criticized the opposition for engaging in disruptive politics, asserting that parliamentary time is being wasted. Highlighting the gap between the scheduled and actual time, she questioned the lack of discussion on several Bills. Her remarks address ongoing political disagreements over parliamentary proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 15:09 IST
Shaina NC Criticizes Opposition for Disruptive Politics in Parliament
Shiv Sena spokesperson Shania NC (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Shiv Sena representative Shaina NC has launched a sharp criticism at the opposition, accusing them of indulging in "disruptive politics" that hampers the functioning of Parliament. Speaking to ANI, she highlighted the significant discrepancy between allocated and utilized parliamentary time, noting that taxpayers are observing these developments.

According to Shaina, only 29 percent of the Lok Sabha's scheduled time and 34 percent of Rajya Sabha's time were effectively utilized this session, with 120 hours planned but only 37 hours of discussion taking place. Although crucial legislative measures such as the Online Gaming Bill and Mines Amendment Bill were passed, many proposed legislations lacked sufficient debate.

Shaina demanded accountability from opposition leaders, particularly targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning their approach to parliamentary proceedings. Her statements come amid persistent disputes between the government and opposition regarding legislative interruptions, emphasizing the need for discussions on national issues to occur within parliamentary walls rather than outside.

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