C2017: India's First Comprehensive Caste Census Since Independence

Census 2027 marks a historic shift as India conducts its first comprehensive caste enumeration since Independence. Under the Ministry of Home Affairs, 40 questions cover demographics, caste, migration, and more. This digital census, mandated by the Census Act, aims for robust, confidential data collection in two phases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 15:03 IST
C2017: India's First Comprehensive Caste Census Since Independence
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a historic move, the Indian government has announced the inclusion of a comprehensive caste enumeration in the upcoming Census 2027, the first since independence. This shift was officially notified last Friday by the Ministry of Home Affairs and includes a detailed set of 40 questions aimed at capturing diverse demographic data.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs green-lit this landmark decision in April 2025, ensuring that the next census involves detailed caste enumeration across all communities, distinctly surpassing the limited scope of previous censuses which focused primarily on Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

Census 2027 is uniquely poised as India's first digital census, integrating cutting-edge tools and offering an optional self-enumeration feature. The rigorous data collection process will undergo two phases: the initial housing census in 2026, followed by the full-scale population enumeration in 2027.

The census aims to gather intricate data spanning multiple aspects such as caste, socio-economic status, migration patterns, and employment specifics. It stresses the confidentiality of individual data, underpinned by the Census Act, ensuring that personal information is kept private and safeguarded from public access or legal requisites.

Integral to this digital initiative is a robust institutional framework that collaborates with state governments, fostering coordination across varied regions. With an allocated budget exceeding Rs 11,700 crore, Census 2027 embarks on a pioneering journey to refine India's demographic counts with broader, inclusive data representation.

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