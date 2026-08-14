From Outlaws to Role Models: Surrendered Naxalites Shine on Raipur Runway

Former Naxalites showcased handloom outfits at a fashion event in Raipur, marking their transition into mainstream society. The women, from the Sukma district, participated in the Swadeshi fashion show on National Handloom Day as part of rehabilitation efforts by the government, highlighting a change in outlook and promoting local traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 15:11 IST
From Outlaws to Role Models: Surrendered Naxalites Shine on Raipur Runway
Former Naxalites who partcipated in National Handloom Day event in Raipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In an inspiring turn of events, former women Naxalites from Bastar traded their weapons for the runway, showcasing handloom outfits at a National Handloom Day event in Raipur. This significant transformation comes as part of rehabilitation initiatives aimed at integrating them into mainstream society.

The initiative saw the participation of nine surrendered women from Sukma, who walked the ramp in the Swadeshi fashion show. According to Sukma SP Mayank Gurjar, their involvement in the event also aimed to raise awareness about Swadeshi products, underlining the government's efforts to promote traditional arts and culture.

Having laid down their arms, these women, who once held various roles in Naxalite organizations, are now serving as exemplars of change. Their participation not only marks personal rehabilitation but also a testament to the efficacy of government rehabilitation policies aimed at providing opportunities to those from Naxal-affected areas.

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