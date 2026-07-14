HP India Penalized for Bid Rigging in Government Contracts

The Competition Commission of India found HP guilty of manipulating bids on the government's electronic procurement platform. The company, along with 21 resellers, must cease these activities and pay $15 million in penalties. This decision pertains to tenders from 2017 to 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 11:14 IST
HP India Penalized for Bid Rigging in Government Contracts
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The Competition Commission of India recently discovered that HP partook in bid rigging on the government's electronic procurement platform. HP, along with 21 associated resellers, has been ordered to halt such practices immediately and is required to pay a penalty amounting to $15 million.

Investigations revealed that HP India managed bid prices among its resellers and controlled access to vital authorisation documents. These measures were used to monitor and manipulate which resellers could bid for government contracts, compromising the integrity of the procurement process.

The Commission's orders encompass tenders for personal computers and printer consumables processed between 2017 and 2020. As of now, HP India has not provided any public comment regarding the allegations and subsequent penalties.

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