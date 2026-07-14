Australia's Social Media Age Ban Faces Implementation Hurdles

Australia's new social media law intended to restrict platform access to teens under 16 faces criticism for inadequate enforcement. Although platforms were advised to implement strict age checks, findings reveal that many underage users bypass these rules. Only Australia-based Kick requires age proof before account creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 12:46 IST
Australia's Social Media Age Ban Faces Implementation Hurdles
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a bold move, Australia implemented a law in December to prevent under-16s from accessing social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat. However, its execution has faced significant criticism due to ineffective age verification processes, leading to non-compliance concerns.

A study has found platforms failing to verify ages despite laws stipulating age checks. Out of 50 test accounts, none were required to provide age proof, revealing implementation flaws. While the government aimed to enforce this ban strictly, many platforms still allow teens to create accounts.

Only the live-streaming service Kick enforced age verification, raising questions about other platforms' compliance. With potential fines looming, Australian authorities express confidence in technological capabilities to enforce the ban effectively, though challenges like circumvention remain a concern.

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