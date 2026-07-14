UN Experts Condemn Nicaragua's Removal of Lawyers' Credentials

United Nations human rights experts have condemned the Nicaraguan Government's reported removal of credentials from numerous lawyers and notaries, describing the move as a serious blow to the country's legal system and a threat to citizens' access to justice.

According to the UN Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua, many legal professionals discovered their names had disappeared from the Supreme Court's digital registry without any warning. Several reportedly learned about the decision only after being denied entry to courts, attempting to file legal documents or checking the official records themselves. The experts said those affected generally received no prior notification, no legal justification and no official explanation for the revocation of their professional credentials.

Jan-Michael Simon, chair of the Group of Experts, said the available evidence provides reasonable grounds to believe that the Government is systematically removing lawyers from the profession. He described the reported action as a significant escalation beyond earlier concerns about political interference in Nicaragua's judicial system.

Judicial Changes Add to Growing International Concern

The UN experts noted that pressure on the legal profession has been building for several years. In 2023, authorities reportedly suspended at least 28 lawyers on a permanent basis. Since then, the Supreme Court has allegedly refused to renew mandatory five-year notarial commissions for other legal professionals, preventing them from carrying out notarial work.

The latest developments come after broader changes within Nicaragua's judiciary. Since October 2023, police took control of the Supreme Court, senior judicial officials were removed, several magistrates resigned or were dismissed, and more than a thousand judicial employees reportedly lost their jobs.

The Group also pointed to constitutional reforms adopted in 2025, which changed the status of the judiciary by placing it under presidential coordination and reducing the number of Supreme Court justices from 16 to 10. The reforms provide for appointments based on proposals from co-presidents Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.

Reed Brody, a member of the Group of Experts, said international legal standards require that lawyers cannot be prevented from practising without a fair hearing before an independent authority. He argued that the reported removal of credentials did not meet those standards.

UN Warns of Wider Impact on Fair Trial Rights

The Group of Experts said the reported measures could have serious consequences for the public by making it harder for people to obtain legal representation, complete legal procedures and defend their rights before the courts. Among those reportedly affected are former judges, lawyers living in exile, former members of the ruling Sandinista party and legal professionals with no publicly known political affiliation.

Group member Ariela Peralta said lawyers in Nicaragua have faced increasing pressure since 2018, including harassment, threats, detention and forced exile. She said many have also been prevented from meeting their clients and are now facing restrictions on practising their profession.

The UN experts warned that arbitrary removal of lawyers and notaries from official records weakens the justice system and undermines the right to a fair trial. They called attention to the broader impact such measures could have on public confidence in the legal system and access to independent legal assistance.