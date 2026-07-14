Volleyball Champions League: A New Dawn for Indian Volleyball

In a ceremonious launch held in New Delhi, the Volleyball Champions League (VCL) was introduced as India's latest professional volleyball initiative, setting the stage for a transformative phase in the sport's landscape. Organised by Adi Yogi Sports Pvt. Ltd., the event gathered a diverse mix of dignitaries, sports professionals, and media personnel, all unified to celebrate this landmark project.

The league is brainchild of visionaries Mr. Dheeraj Manjeri (Patel) and Mr. Kulvant Baliyan, aiming to forge a professional volleyball environment in India that supports athlete empowerment and grassroots development. Under the leadership of CEO, Mr. Vishwas Bansal, the VCL leadership is committed to instilling innovative and transparent practices while aligning with international standards, making clear their long-term dedication to the sport's evolution in the country.

The launch highlighted the plan for ten city-based franchises to compete in the initial VCL season, with a roadmap featuring August 2026 Player Trials and a September 2026 Players' Auction, leading to a competitive season in October 2026. Marking recent achievements, the company honored the Indian Men's and Women's Volleyball Teams for their bronze medal victories in regional championships with a ₹10 lakh reward each, attracting applause from the volleyball community.

Distinguished figures like Shri Suresh Mishra and Shri G.E. Shridharan expressed optimism about the league's potential impact, citing the prospects for talent development and increased competitiveness. Ms. Radhika P., women's team coach, highlighted the league's role in enhancing player exposure and establishing a sustainable pathway for talent exploration and growth.

The VCL's inaugural season, set to begin in October 2026, promises to elevate Indian volleyball by fostering sporting excellence coupled with commercial innovation. Supported by a robust network of stakeholders, the league is positioned to create an indelible mark on India's sporting fabric.