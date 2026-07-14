Monsoon Dampens Cement Price Hike Amid Rising Costs

The cement industry is facing a challenging quarter as seasonal demand moderation, induced by the monsoon, and escalating fuel prices dampen any prospective price hikes. Analysts from HDFC Securities caution that these factors could compress industry margins further as the quarter progresses.

Despite a modest 2-3% quarter-on-quarter rise in cement prices, largely driven by increased energy expenses, the report highlights subdued offtake during May, with a slight recovery in June due to delayed monsoon onset, which marginally boosted construction activities.

The economic turbulence in West Asia is exacerbating input cost pressures, particularly for coal and pet coke, propelling fuel prices higher in Q1FY27 and expected to peak by Q2FY27. HDFC Securities observes that these conditions may inflate total variable costs and operational expenses, depressing industry margins below Rs 880 per tonne.

Concerns persist about the immediate outlook, with an anticipated drop in margins by over Rs 100 per tonne due to persistent cost pressures and seasonal demand dips. However, the firm remains hopeful for H2FY27 if geopolitical tensions ease, potentially reducing energy and packaging costs, thereby supporting margin recovery.

In the long-term, optimism remains as sustained demand growth is anticipated to bolster realizations and contribute to margin improvement, provided cost pressures abate, HDFC Securities concludes.