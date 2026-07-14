India Mourns Loss as 15 Nationals Perish in Vietnam Boat Tragedy
Fifteen Indian tourists lost their lives in a tragic boat accident near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island. The victims' bodies have been repatriated to India, with concerns mounting over the safety standards of tourist boats. Authorities are calling for an inquiry and compensation for the victims' families.
- Country:
- India
The bodies of six victims from Tamil Nadu, who died in the Vietnam boat capsize, arrived at Coimbatore International Airport. Authorities made logistical arrangements to send the remains to their hometowns for the final rituals, as officials coordinated diligently with family members.
Earlier on Tuesday, a couple from Kerala also returned to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh attended the handover, offering support to the mourning families. Speaking to reporters, Suresh highlighted safety lapses in the tourist boat's operations and urged India's Ministry of External Affairs to engage Vietnam in an inquiry.
The disaster unfolded on July 11, when a tourist boat with 36 passengers capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island. Vietnamese authorities confirmed the vessel's lack of adequate safety measures during rough weather led to the tragedy. Among the dead were 15 Indians; Vietnamese authorities point to potential negligence by the boat operator.
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