Ukraine's Calculated Strikes: Targeting Russian Oil Refineries
Ukraine's military announced strikes on two Russian oil refineries in Bashkortostan and Krasnodar. The attack, carried out overnight, resulted in fires at the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat complex and near the Afipsky refinery, as per a statement on Telegram by Ukraine's General Staff.
- Country:
- Russia
In a bold military move, Ukraine struck two Russian oil refineries located in the regions of Bashkortostan and Krasnodar, as announced on Tuesday.
The Ukrainian General Staff released a statement on Telegram confirming the attacks, which successfully ignited fires at the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat complex.
Additionally, a fire erupted near the Afipsky oil refinery, highlighting the increasing tensions in the region.