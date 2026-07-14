CCI Imposes Heavy Fines on HP India and Resellers for Cartel Activities

The Competition Commission of India has delivered a significant ruling against HP India and 21 associated resellers, imposing penalties exceeding Rs 142 crore. The regulatory body found these entities guilty of cartelisation and manipulating bids in the acquisition of personal systems and printer consumables.

In decisions dated July 13, 2026, the CCI levied a monumental fine of Rs 138.85 crore specifically on HP India. Additionally, grouped fines amounting to Rs 3.52 crore were imposed on 21 resellers. This judgment mandates that HP India and the involved resellers discontinue any anti-competitive practices that contravene the Competition Act, 2002.

A separate ruling targeted the printer supplies market, resulting in Rs 11.98 crore fines for HP India and another Rs 2.30 crore towards 16 Tier-2 resellers. The investigation revealed HP India's instrumental role in maintaining cartel arrangements, enabling and orchestrating bid coordination amongst resellers.