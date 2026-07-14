CCI Imposes Heavy Fines on HP India and Resellers for Cartel Activities

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has fined HP India and 21 resellers over Rs 142 crore for anti-competitive practices. They were found guilty of cartelisation and bid-rigging in personal systems and printer supplies sectors. The fines were issued following HP India's self-disclosure under the Competition Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 16:46 IST
CCI Imposes Heavy Fines on HP India and Resellers for Cartel Activities
Competition Commission of India (CCI) (Photo/X/@CCI_India). Image Credit: ANI

The Competition Commission of India has delivered a significant ruling against HP India and 21 associated resellers, imposing penalties exceeding Rs 142 crore. The regulatory body found these entities guilty of cartelisation and manipulating bids in the acquisition of personal systems and printer consumables.

In decisions dated July 13, 2026, the CCI levied a monumental fine of Rs 138.85 crore specifically on HP India. Additionally, grouped fines amounting to Rs 3.52 crore were imposed on 21 resellers. This judgment mandates that HP India and the involved resellers discontinue any anti-competitive practices that contravene the Competition Act, 2002.

A separate ruling targeted the printer supplies market, resulting in Rs 11.98 crore fines for HP India and another Rs 2.30 crore towards 16 Tier-2 resellers. The investigation revealed HP India's instrumental role in maintaining cartel arrangements, enabling and orchestrating bid coordination amongst resellers.

TRENDING

1
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
2
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
3
AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?
Blog

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Global
4
EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

Israel

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Can Digital Finance Stop Urban Shocks From Becoming Economic Crises?

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026