Global Shipping Strife: Hapag-Lloyd vs. U.S. Strait of Hormuz Fees

Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, ranked as the fifth-largest container shipping company globally, has openly criticized U.S. plans to impose a 20% charge on shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz. This development follows President Donald Trump's decision to reinforce a blockade on Iranian shipping, which prompted the proposed fee as a solution to cover the U.S. costs of safeguarding the critical route.

The German Shipowners' Association (VDR) has deemed the measure legally flawed and counterproductive to the principle of free passage in international waters. Martin Kroeger, VDR's head, expressed concerns over a slippery slope effect, questioning the potential for similar charges on other international straits.

Hapag-Lloyd highlighted the illegitimacy of such fees, contrasting them with justified charges like those for the Panama and Suez Canals. Given the Strait of Hormuz's significance in global oil and gas transport, Hapag-Lloyd has adjusted its operations to bypass the strait, aiming to mitigate any immediate disruptions.