EU Nations Challenge IOC Over Russian Athlete Inclusion

Nine European countries have urged the EU to stop funding sports organizations allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes, in protest against these nations' participation. The move, primarily aimed at the IOC, seeks to exclude such bodies from financial programs due to the violation of human rights and political neutrality principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 17:43 IST
EU Nations Challenge IOC Over Russian Athlete Inclusion
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In a bold move against the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes, nine European countries have called on the European Union to halt funding to sports bodies endorsing their return. Estonia's Ministry of Culture disclosed this initiative, which directly challenges the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and other major sports federations.

This collective stance by Estonia, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and Sweden signals a significant effort to leverage EU financial resources against international sports authorities. The underlying message opposes the IOC's recent decision to lift sanctions on the Russian Olympic Committee, as countries push for human rights and political neutrality in sports.

The countries argue that allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete undermines Ukrainian athletes who face challenges such as displacement and military enlistment due to ongoing conflicts. The proposal calls for excluding non-compliant organizations from EU financial programs, emphasizing that sport cannot be detached from the broader geopolitical context.

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