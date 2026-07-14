EU Nations Challenge IOC Over Russian Athlete Inclusion

In a bold move against the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes, nine European countries have called on the European Union to halt funding to sports bodies endorsing their return. Estonia's Ministry of Culture disclosed this initiative, which directly challenges the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and other major sports federations.

This collective stance by Estonia, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and Sweden signals a significant effort to leverage EU financial resources against international sports authorities. The underlying message opposes the IOC's recent decision to lift sanctions on the Russian Olympic Committee, as countries push for human rights and political neutrality in sports.

The countries argue that allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete undermines Ukrainian athletes who face challenges such as displacement and military enlistment due to ongoing conflicts. The proposal calls for excluding non-compliant organizations from EU financial programs, emphasizing that sport cannot be detached from the broader geopolitical context.