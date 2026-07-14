Goldman Sachs Surpasses Profit Expectations Amid Dealmaking Surge and Market Volatility

Goldman Sachs reported stronger-than-expected profits for the second quarter, fueled by intensified dealmaking and market upheavals linked to Middle Eastern tensions that propelled its equities business to new highs.

The bank's earnings were bolstered by a surge in M&A activity, leading to a 55% rise in investment banking fees to $3.40 billion for the quarter. The firm stood as a lead underwriter for SpaceX's much-awaited IPO, which further inflated volume figures.

Meanwhile, Goldman's asset management division outpaced market expectations with a 20% increase in revenue, thwarting industry challenges associated with private credit pressures. Market analysts anticipate these robust results could strengthen Goldman shares, which have already exceeded the performance of the S&P 500 this year.