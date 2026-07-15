MMC Port Holdings Welcomes Former DP World Chief Amid Leadership Shake-Up

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the former chairman and CEO of global logistics leader DP World, is set to take the reins at Malaysia's MMC Port Holdings. The announcement comes after the sudden departure of the group's chief executive, Azman Shah Mohd Yusof, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

This leadership shift places Bin Sulayem, who recently left his position at DP World following revelations of prior communication with Jeffrey Epstein, at the forefront of Malaysia's largest port operator. Despite these past controversies, the newly appointed executive chairman has not publicly addressed the email exchanges with Epstein, who passed away under legal circumstances in 2019.

MMC Ports oversees seven key ports along the strategic Strait of Malacca, crucial to global shipping and oil transport routes. The memo underscores Bin Sulayem's intent to ensure operational stability and strategy continuation, even as the company temporarily halts plans for a significant IPO.