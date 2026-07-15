Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

The African Development Bank Group and the African Sovereign Investors Forum are expanding their partnership to direct more African institutional capital into cross-border infrastructure. The initiative reflects a strategic shift in development finance: treating the continent's own savings not as a secondary resource, but as a potential foundation for energy networks, transport corridors and regional economic integration.

Africa's infrastructure ambitions have long depended heavily on governments, development institutions and financing raised outside the continent. The strengthened partnership seeks to change part of that equation by bringing African sovereign investors closer to the centre of project financing.

The two organisations signed a declaration of intent in Abidjan on June 26, 2026, expanding an existing relationship and proposing new investment platforms for major development projects. The cooperation will support the New African Financial Architecture for Development, or NAFAD, an agenda championed by AfDB President Dr Sidi Ould Tah.

The initiative aims to channel a larger share of African savings into African priorities. It means building a stronger domestic and regional financing base so that African institutions have greater influence over which projects are funded, how they are structured and what development goals they serve.

Cross-Border Projects Need More Than Political Support

The partnership is expected to focus on energy infrastructure, regional transport corridors and other projects that can improve connectivity between African economies. Such projects are strategically important because weak infrastructure can limit trade, raise business costs and reduce the economic value of regional integration. A transport corridor has limited impact if it stops at a poorly connected border. An energy project cannot fully support regional growth if transmission systems remain fragmented.

Cross-border infrastructure, however, is also among the most difficult development assets to finance and deliver. It may involve several governments, regulatory systems, currencies and public institutions. Investors must assess not only construction and operating risks, but also the stability of agreements between participating countries.

The proposed investment platforms could help by pooling capital and expertise. Sovereign investors that may be reluctant to take on a large project independently could participate through a coordinated structure supported by the AfDB's development and project-finance experience. The AfDB brings a continent-wide mandate and relationships with governments, while ASIF connects sovereign investors holding long-term capital. Together, they may be better placed to assemble projects whose scale exceeds the capacity or risk appetite of a single fund.

Development Ambition Must Survive Investor Scrutiny

The partnership also exposes an important tension between development priorities and institutional investment requirements. Sovereign wealth funds are public institutions, but they are not simply extensions of government spending. They operate under mandates that may include capital preservation, long-term returns, economic stabilisation or savings for future generations. Even when a project carries clear development value, it must still satisfy the fund's governance rules and investment criteria.

Energy systems and transport corridors may support integration and long-term economic growth, but sovereign investors will need clarity on revenues, repayment, political risks and expected returns. Projects must be structured so that development objectives and financial discipline reinforce rather than undermine one another.

Aida Ngom, Director of the AfDB Group's Private Sector Development Department, said the agreement reflected a shared vision to expand the role of African capital in financing the continent's priorities. She also linked infrastructure investment with inclusive growth and shared prosperity, noting that the partnership aligns with the Bank's Four Cardinal Points.

The potential gains extend beyond financial institutions. Governments could gain access to new sources of long-term funding and businesses may benefit from more reliable energy and transport systems. Communities could gain better access to markets, employment and services.

The partnership will need to show that African-led financing produces not only investable assets, but also transparent and broadly shared development benefits.

The Declaration Now Needs Deals

The most important measure of the partnership will be the amount of capital actually committed to viable projects. The first signal of progress will be the structure of the proposed investment platforms. Their mandates, governance systems and decision-making rules will determine whether they can move quickly while maintaining accountability.

A second test will be whether ASIF members make defined financial commitments. The forum's 17 sovereign investors may share an interest in African development, but their mandates, resources and risk tolerances are unlikely to be identical. The new structure must create room for coordinated investment without assuming that every member will participate on the same terms.

The quality of the first project pipeline will also matter. A small number of well-prepared, credible investments could do more to build confidence than a long list of projects without clear financing or implementation plans.

Finally, transparency will be essential. Information on project selection, financial terms, expected returns, development outcomes and risk allocation would allow governments, investors and the public to judge whether the initiative is meeting its stated objectives.

The AfDB-ASIF agreement reflects a significant change in how Africa's development financing challenge is being framed. The question is no longer only how much external capital the continent can attract. It is also how effectively Africa can organise, pool and deploy its own financial resources.