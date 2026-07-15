ASML Boosts 2026 Sales Forecast and Capacity Amid AI Boom

ASML, the leading supplier of chip-making equipment, has increased its 2026 sales forecast and plans a major capacity boost to alleviate production bottlenecks impacting the AI sector. ASML's shares rose after surpassing second-quarter earnings expectations, signaling robust demand in the global chip industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 16:28 IST
ASML Boosts 2026 Sales Forecast and Capacity Amid AI Boom
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ASML, a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, has raised its sales forecast for 2026 amidst strong demand driven by the expanding AI market. The company's second forecast adjustment this year coincides with its impressive second-quarter earnings, which exceeded analysts’ predictions and boosted its stock nearly 4%.

Analyst Michael Roeg from Degroof Petercam described the company's performance as "blow-out results across the board." ASML plans to expand its production capacity by 30% annually over the next two years to accommodate what CEO Christophe Fouquet called "extremely strong" demand for its lithography equipment, integral for AI chip production.

Despite facing U.S.-export restrictions, ASML noted sustained demand from Chinese clients accounting for about 20% of sales. This demand comes despite restrictions on its most sophisticated tools, with the company's growth strategy showing potential to bridge valuation gaps with U.S. competitors.

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