Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance has celebrated its ninth anniversary by highlighting rapid growth in its global user base and outlining plans to evolve into a broader financial platform that combines cryptocurrency with traditional investment products. The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume now serves more than 323 million registered users across over 100 countries, reflecting the growing acceptance of digital assets worldwide. The milestone comes as cryptocurrencies continue to attract institutional investors, while governments in several regions introduce clearer regulatory frameworks that are reshaping the digital finance landscape.

User growth mirrors the rise of global cryptocurrency adoption

When Binance launched in July 2017, fewer than six million people worldwide owned cryptocurrency. According to figures shared by the company, that number has now climbed to more than 741 million, with Binance accounting for roughly 43% of the global crypto-owning population.

The exchange reported that its registered user base grew by around 7% during the first half of 2026, while cumulative trading volume across all its products reached more than $156 trillion. Binance also said institutional participation on its platform increased by 9% over the same period, reflecting continued interest from professional investors despite more challenging market conditions. The company believes these figures indicate that cryptocurrency adoption is becoming increasingly driven by long-term participation rather than short-term market trends.

Platform broadens into traditional financial products

Over the past year, Binance has expanded beyond digital assets by introducing products linked to traditional financial markets, including stock trading, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and tokenised securities.

According to the company, its traditional finance offerings have generated more than $80 billion in monthly trading volume since March 2026. Binance said its direct stock trading service accumulated $1 billion in assets under management within a month of launch, while tokenised U.S. securities, known as bStocks, surpassed $100 million in assets under management within two weeks. The exchange also reported that nearly half of bStocks trading takes place outside normal U.S. market hours, reflecting growing demand for around-the-clock access to financial markets.

Binance says integrating traditional financial products with blockchain infrastructure allows users to trade multiple asset classes on a single platform using stablecoin settlements and continuous market access.

Company targets three billion users worldwide

Looking ahead, Binance says it plans to develop into a global financial "super app" that combines trading, payments, savings and investment services in one ecosystem. The company believes blockchain technology can expand access to financial services, particularly in regions where traditional financial infrastructure remains limited. Co-Founder and Co-CEO Yi He said the company's growth reflects a broader shift in how people access financial services, noting that cryptocurrency ownership has expanded dramatically since Binance entered the market nine years ago.

Co-CEO Richard Teng said user trust remains central to the company's strategy as it expands into stocks, ETFs and tokenised securities alongside its core cryptocurrency business. To mark its anniversary, Binance has launched a global campaign titled "Built by You," recognising the role of its community in the platform's growth. The campaign includes interactive activities and up to $4.5 million in rewards for participants around the world.