Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

The exchange reported that its registered user base grew by around 7% during the first half of 2026, while cumulative trading volume across all its products reached more than $156 trillion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 14-07-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 21:03 IST
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto
Over the past year, Binance has expanded beyond digital assets by introducing products linked to traditional financial markets, including stock trading, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and tokenised securities. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Binance has celebrated its ninth anniversary by highlighting rapid growth in its global user base and outlining plans to evolve into a broader financial platform that combines cryptocurrency with traditional investment products. The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume now serves more than 323 million registered users across over 100 countries, reflecting the growing acceptance of digital assets worldwide. The milestone comes as cryptocurrencies continue to attract institutional investors, while governments in several regions introduce clearer regulatory frameworks that are reshaping the digital finance landscape.

User growth mirrors the rise of global cryptocurrency adoption

When Binance launched in July 2017, fewer than six million people worldwide owned cryptocurrency. According to figures shared by the company, that number has now climbed to more than 741 million, with Binance accounting for roughly 43% of the global crypto-owning population.

The exchange reported that its registered user base grew by around 7% during the first half of 2026, while cumulative trading volume across all its products reached more than $156 trillion. Binance also said institutional participation on its platform increased by 9% over the same period, reflecting continued interest from professional investors despite more challenging market conditions. The company believes these figures indicate that cryptocurrency adoption is becoming increasingly driven by long-term participation rather than short-term market trends.

Platform broadens into traditional financial products

Over the past year, Binance has expanded beyond digital assets by introducing products linked to traditional financial markets, including stock trading, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and tokenised securities.

According to the company, its traditional finance offerings have generated more than $80 billion in monthly trading volume since March 2026. Binance said its direct stock trading service accumulated $1 billion in assets under management within a month of launch, while tokenised U.S. securities, known as bStocks, surpassed $100 million in assets under management within two weeks. The exchange also reported that nearly half of bStocks trading takes place outside normal U.S. market hours, reflecting growing demand for around-the-clock access to financial markets.

Binance says integrating traditional financial products with blockchain infrastructure allows users to trade multiple asset classes on a single platform using stablecoin settlements and continuous market access.

Company targets three billion users worldwide

Looking ahead, Binance says it plans to develop into a global financial "super app" that combines trading, payments, savings and investment services in one ecosystem. The company believes blockchain technology can expand access to financial services, particularly in regions where traditional financial infrastructure remains limited. Co-Founder and Co-CEO Yi He said the company's growth reflects a broader shift in how people access financial services, noting that cryptocurrency ownership has expanded dramatically since Binance entered the market nine years ago.

Co-CEO Richard Teng said user trust remains central to the company's strategy as it expands into stocks, ETFs and tokenised securities alongside its core cryptocurrency business. To mark its anniversary, Binance has launched a global campaign titled "Built by You," recognising the role of its community in the platform's growth. The campaign includes interactive activities and up to $4.5 million in rewards for participants around the world.

TRENDING

1
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
2
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
3
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
4
AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?
Blog

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

MENA’s Health Systems Are Heading Into a Diabetes Storm

Beyond Prompts and Answers: What Really Turns ChatGPT Use Into Academic Growth

Fiji's Climate Challenge: World Bank Maps Growth Strategy to Protect Economy and Jobs by 2050

Israel's AI Revolution Could Raise Productivity While Reshaping Jobs Across Key Economic Sectors: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026