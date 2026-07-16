IATA Issues New Guidelines for Smoother In-Cabin Pet Travel

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has introduced new operational guidance to help airlines manage in-cabin pet travel more consistently from the moment a passenger books a ticket until they arrive at their destination. The recommendations cover every stage of the journey, including booking, check-in, boarding, the in-flight experience and arrival, giving airlines a practical framework to improve service while maintaining safety and animal welfare. The guidance follows IATA's recently released recommendations for travelling with service dogs and forms part of a broader effort to create greater consistency in the way airlines transport animals.

Passenger feedback highlights need for clearer information

The move comes as more travellers choose to fly with their pets. According to IATA's 2025 Global Passenger Survey, around one in four respondents either have travelled or would consider travelling with a pet. The survey also revealed that many passengers remain uncertain about the process. About 41 per cent said they were unsure whether their pet would be eligible to travel, 36 per cent were confused by airline policies and 34 per cent did not clearly understand the overall travel process. IATA believes clearer procedures and better communication can reduce confusion, help passengers prepare before their trip and improve the travel experience for both airlines and pet owners.

Focus remains on safety, welfare and consistent airline practices

The new In-Cabin Operational Guidelines recommend standard procedures that airlines can use to manage pet travel more effectively while protecting the wellbeing of animals and ensuring smooth operations. The guidance is designed to create a more predictable experience without compromising safety or operational efficiency.

Brendan Sullivan, IATA's Global Head of Cargo, said pets are valued members of many families and travellers deserve clear information about what to expect throughout their journey. He added that well-prepared passengers, supported by consistent industry practices, allow airlines to deliver a safer and more reliable travel experience for everyone on board. By encouraging common standards across the aviation industry, IATA hopes the new guidance will make in-cabin pet travel easier to understand and more comfortable for passengers, airlines and their animal companions.