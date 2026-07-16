Diplomacy vs. Force: JD Vance's Stand on US-Iran Talks

US Vice President JD Vance has staunchly defended the continuation of diplomacy with Iran, even as hostilities escalate, insisting that military intervention alone cannot resolve the conflict. In an interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Vance expressed frustration with critics opposing negotiations, underscoring their necessity for addressing security challenges in the Strait of Hormuz.

Vance acknowledged the ongoing stall in talks over Iran's nuclear program and the strategic Strait of Hormuz, countering President Donald Trump's skepticism regarding the value of diplomacy. Trump had recently labeled the efforts as "a waste of time," as tensions heightened.

Arguing for diplomatic solutions, Vance highlighted Iran's capacity to destabilize the vital maritime corridor and emphasized that military action could not ensure a lasting resolution. Meanwhile, President Trump, speaking at an event in Pennsylvania, was non-committal about ultimatums to Iran, yet warned Tehran to "better behave" amid renewed conflict.

On the Iranian front, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei indicated no plans to return to the negotiation table with the US. Instead, Iran is focusing on defense, having disavowed a prior memorandum of understanding with Washington aimed at easing tensions in West Asia.