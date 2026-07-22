New Cap on UK Bus Fares Announced

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham declares that from January 1, 2027, the cost of single bus tickets will be capped at £2 ($2.68). This decision aims to make public transportation more affordable and accessible across the UK. The announcement was made by Downing Street.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 10:40 IST
New Cap on UK Bus Fares Announced
bus tickets
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government, led by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, announced a new policy aimed at making public transportation more economical. Effective from January 1, 2027, single bus tickets will have their price capped at £2, equivalent to $2.68, according to a Downing Street statement released on Wednesday.

This new measure seeks to provide relief to commuters who rely on buses as their primary mode of transportation. By reducing the cost of bus travel, the government hopes to encourage more people to use public transport, thereby reducing traffic congestion and promoting environmental benefits.

With the exchange rate at $1 equal to 0.7472 pounds, the fare cap aligns with efforts to make public transportation more accessible and budget-friendly for all residents. The initiative is part of a broader agenda to improve urban mobility and support sustainable transport systems in the UK.

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