Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan plans a unique civil defence drill to slow mobile internet speeds, simulating communication disruptions during emergencies like a Chinese invasion. This effort, affecting 70% of the population in August, aims to prepare citizens for bandwidth scarcity and explore alternative communication methods amid geopolitical pressures from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 05:30 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 05:30 IST
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills
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Taiwan is set to deliberately slow mobile internet speeds for the first time during its annual civil defence drills scheduled for August. This measure is intended to evaluate how citizens would maintain communication if faced with restricted bandwidth during crises, including natural disasters or potential Chinese invasions.

The slowdown, lasting 30 minutes, will render high-bandwidth services, such as video calls and streaming, inaccessible across 14 cities and counties in northern and central Taiwan. This exercise represents Taiwan's ongoing efforts to strengthen preparedness amid increasing military pressure from China, focusing on potential communication disruptions during blockades or cyberattacks.

The drills are part of broader strategies to address possible threats and engage the public in readiness for 'compound disasters' like earthquakes or war. Taiwanese officials stress the importance of pre-arranging alternative communication methods, such as landlines or walkie-talkies, and a publicity campaign is planned to guide citizens on maintaining connections during such shortages.

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