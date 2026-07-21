Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast
Tropical Storm Bertha has formed off the coast of Alabama, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Located about 190 miles southeast of Mobile, Alabama, Bertha is producing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, with further strengthening expected over the next day.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. National Hurricane Center has announced the formation of Tropical Storm Bertha off the coast of Alabama.
According to hurricane hunters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Bertha currently lies around 190 miles southeast of Mobile, Alabama.
The storm is generating maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, with projections indicating possible strengthening in the coming 24 hours.