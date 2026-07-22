India's Aviation Watchdog Under Fire for Conflict of Interest Breaches

India's civil aviation sector is embroiled in controversy as the Ministry of Civil Aviation has reprimanded the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for failing to address conflicts of interest. Documents reviewed by Reuters reveal concerns about officials using their influence to secure employment for family members in the aviation sector.

The DGCA finds itself under increased scrutiny with a federal investigation into one officer accepting a bribe and a scheduled U.S. Federal Aviation Administration safety audit. This comes amid a year marked by safety lapses and regulatory challenges in one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets.

A significant challenge involves 51 DGCA officials disclosing the employment of 59 relatives in aviation companies, raising potential regulatory influence concerns. Despite requests for reforms and increased powers to manage conflict-of-interest cases, the DGCA's efforts were rebuffed by the ministry, which remains troubled by the apparent inability to ensure transparency and accountability.