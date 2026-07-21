Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

Artificial intelligence is moving from the margins of virology into its operational core. It can scan viral genomes, interpret medical images, map host–virus interactions, screen drug candidates and combine epidemiological signals to anticipate outbreaks. However, the same technology can fail when trained on narrow datasets, deployed without external validation or trusted beyond what its evidence supports.

A new review "AI-Driven Approaches for the Detection, Classification, and Surveillance of Viral Pathogens: Current Advances, Challenges, and Future Directions," published in the journal Pathogens, examines how AI is reshaping virology from laboratory detection to public-health surveillance.

The authors searched PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science and Google Scholar for English-language studies published between January 2012 and June 2026. After screening 801 records and assessing 230 full texts, they included 163 references. The conclusion is both optimistic and cautionary: AI can make viral science faster and more connected, but dependable use will require better data, explainable models, common standards and real-world validation.

From Viral Genomes to Clinical Images, AI Is Expanding the Diagnostic Frontier

AI's most mature role in virology is pattern recognition. Earlier machine-learning systems depended on manually selected features, such as short recurring patterns in genetic sequences. Newer deep-learning and transformer models can learn directly from raw genomic data, identifying viral signatures, resolving taxonomic ambiguity and helping predict which host species a virus may infect.

Emerging pathogens are rarely accompanied by complete biological knowledge. Models that detect unusual sequences or infer host–virus relationships could help researchers prioritise which samples require urgent laboratory investigation. The review cites applications involving HIV, hepatitis C, Ebola, human papillomavirus and herpes simplex virus, showing that the technology is not confined to a single disease.

Medical imaging offers another major application. Convolutional neural networks and transformer-based systems can analyse X-rays, CT scans, microscopy and histopathology for signs of infection or virus-induced tissue changes. Transfer learning, adapting models previously trained on large image collections, can be especially useful when virology datasets are small.

However, speed is not specificity. Imaging models may recognise pneumonia or tissue abnormality without reliably identifying the virus responsible. Performance can also deteriorate when systems encounter different scanners, imaging protocols or patient populations. This is why the review favours multimodal models that combine images with genomic, clinical and laboratory data rather than relying on a single source.

The paper's diagnostic workflow makes the larger point clear: preprocessing, validation and continuous monitoring are as important as model architecture. A high accuracy score on an internal dataset is not evidence that a system will work safely across hospitals, regions or outbreaks.

The Bigger Breakthrough May Come After Detection

AI's value does not end when a virus is identified. The review shows how computational tools are increasingly used to predict protein structures, analyse host–virus interactions and accelerate antiviral drug discovery.

Protein-structure systems can estimate the three-dimensional shape of viral proteins, helping researchers identify binding sites and vulnerable molecular targets. Graph-based and deep-learning models can then analyse how viral proteins interact with human cells, revealing pathways involved in entry, replication or immune evasion.

These capabilities can compress the early stages of therapeutic research. Machine learning can screen vast chemical libraries, rank compounds for laboratory testing and support drug repurposing during emergencies. The review discusses applications involving SARS-CoV-2 enzymes, HIV protease, influenza neuraminidase and hepatitis-virus targets.

The development opportunity is substantial, particularly for pathogens that attract limited commercial research. AI could help laboratories in developing countries narrow candidate lists before undertaking expensive experimental work. It may also enable international research consortia to share models and prioritise compounds across diseases.

However, computational prediction is not biological proof. A molecule that appears promising in a virtual screen may fail in laboratory testing, animal studies or human trials. AI can reduce the search space and guide experimentation, but it cannot remove the need for experimental validation, safety assessment and regulatory scrutiny.

Public-Health Intelligence Now Includes Deepfakes, Search Data and Mobility

AI systems increasingly evaluate not only biological specimens and clinical images but also the quality and authenticity of the digital information surrounding an outbreak. Automated image-quality assessment can flag scans that are blurred, compressed or otherwise unsuitable for diagnosis. This could improve telemedicine, especially where specialists interpret images sent from remote facilities. But conventional image-quality scores do not always align with what clinicians consider diagnostically useful. An enhancement algorithm may improve contrast while obscuring a medically important feature.

The rise of synthetic media creates another challenge. Generative systems can produce convincing medical images, videos and false visual evidence of disease. AI-based forensic tools can identify manipulation, but the review warns of an escalating arms race: detection models must continually adapt as image-generation systems improve.

The same applies to misinformation. Multimodal tools combining image analysis, language processing and metadata may be better than text-only systems at identifying misleading health content. Even so, rapidly changing narratives, weak annotations and cross-platform variation limit reliability.

AI is also transforming outbreak forecasting. Models now combine case reports with genomic sequences, climate indicators, mobility data, search behaviour and social-media activity. Graph neural networks can represent transmission across connected places, while ensemble forecasts can reduce dependence on any single model.

However, more data do not automatically produce better intelligence. Behavioural signals can be noisy, biased or shaped by media attention rather than disease incidence. The review invokes the failure of Google Flu Trends as a warning against treating digital volume as epidemiological truth. The strongest systems are likely to combine machine learning with established disease models and expert interpretation.

The Real Bottleneck Is Not the Algorithm but the System Around It

The review's key policy message is that AI readiness cannot be purchased as software. Reliable deployment depends on data governance, laboratory capacity, interoperable infrastructure, trained personnel, regulatory oversight and continuous evaluation.

Dataset bias remains a critical weakness. Models trained mainly on well-characterised viruses, high-income populations or standardised equipment may perform poorly in settings where disease burdens are high but data are scarce. This creates a serious risk for the Global South: countries may import systems that appear advanced yet are poorly calibrated to local pathogens, patients and health infrastructure.

Governments and international organisations should therefore invest in diverse benchmark datasets, shared annotation standards and prospective multicentre validation. FAIR data principles, making data findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable, can improve collaboration, but privacy and national data-sovereignty concerns must also be addressed.

Explainability is equally important. Clinicians and public-health officials need to know which evidence drove a prediction, how uncertain it is and when the model is likely to fail. Techniques such as feature attribution and visual heatmaps can help, but they should not become cosmetic explanations for fundamentally unreliable systems.

Health agencies must also plan for post-deployment monitoring. Viral epidemiology changes, data distributions shift and models can lose accuracy over time. An outbreak tool that performed well last year may need recalibration when variants, testing practices or public behaviour change.

The review is broad and timely, but its evidence should be interpreted carefully. It is a narrative review, not a meta-analysis, and the studies it covers use different datasets, metrics and validation methods. Direct performance comparisons are therefore difficult. English-language publication criteria may also underrepresent research from some regions, while the field is evolving so quickly that conclusions can become outdated.