Global Business Moves: L'Oréal's Ambitious Plans and Fifa's Scrutiny

L'Oréal is set to more than triple sales of Gucci-branded beauty products following a license takeover next year, withstanding US tariff impacts to record impressive profit margins in the first half-year.

Meanwhile, the European Union has issued a warning, indicating it will launch an investigation into Fifa's plans to sell a stake in a new commercial enterprise to external investors, raising concerns over governance and financial transparency.

On another front, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority has decided not to proceed with restrictions against Cinven's former CEO over allegations of drug price-gouging linked to the NHS, while Russia heightens its crackdown on opposition by putting Telegram CEO Pavel Durov on the international wanted list.